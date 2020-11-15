SAN LUIS, Ariz. – City officials here are looking at what steps can be taken to lessen what they fear could be the harmful effects of a newly approved ballot measure that allows Arizonans to possess marijuana for recreational use.
Proposition 207 allows Arizonans 21 years of age or older to possess up to an ounce of marijuana and grow up to six plants for personal use, and directs the state health department to develop rules to regulate business that sell pot. The measure passed by a nearly 60% vote, according to unofficial returns from Tuesday’s general election.
San Luis City Attorney Glenn Gimbut, speaking to the city council following approval of 207, said the measure is “full of contradictions” that the city must take into account as it prepares to enforce it.
“On one hand, it says we can have zones of restriction (relating to marijuana sales), but another section says that we can’t penalize the establishments with a license to sell marijuana.”
Nonetheless, he said, voters have spoken and the city now must figure out how to interpret and apply the measure.
He said one option, permissible under the proposition, would be to treat businesses that sell pot for recreational use under regulations similar to those applied to businesses that now sell medicinal marijuana.
“One of the things we can do is (require) dual use establishments, to issue permits for medicinal marijuana and marijuanal for recreational use to be sold in the same establishment.”
As it does with businesses that sell medicinal marijuana, the city can set rules prohibiting those that will sell recreational pot from locating near schools, parks, churches and other public gathering centers, he said.
San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez said the city has no choice but to accommodate the voters’ will.
“We don’t like it, but we live in a democracy,” Sanchez said. “We knew this was coming, and we have to deal with it like we did medicinal marijuana – with restrictions where (marijuana businesses_ can operate and not allowing the freedom to smoke it near schools, parks and other places.”
Added Vice Mayor Maria Cecilia Cruz: “I totally hate this. I am not happy. But it is what it is. The people wanted it and now they have it.”
Apart from reconciling the inconsistencies in the proposition, said Sanchez, the city must be prepared for a spike in marijuana-related crime and impaired driving on city streets.
“It’s not clear if police departments are ready to deal with something like this. In states where marijuana was approved previously, there are problems with this issue and with crime. Besides that, we already have enough problems with drug addiction in the communities, and we don’t know if this could increase them,” Sanchez said.
“All those are problems,” he added. “I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but it could happen.”
Under the proposition, the state Department of Health and Human Services will be responsible for issuing licenses to businesses to sell marijuana.
Gimbut said the Arizona League of Cities and Towns has already drafted a model ordinance that could be used by the city in regulating recreational pot use.