SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The San Luis Police Department is urging residents in the area to roll up their sleeves and take part in a blood drive today.
The police department and Vitalant, a non-profit organization that collects blood for hospitals, are asking people to come to the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center in San Luis, 1015 N. Main St., between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. today to give blood.
The police department helps organize blood drives that take place several times a year in the city.
Vitalant said most in need by hospitals is Type O blood, which is most frequently used in hospital emergency rooms when health care workers don’t have time to determine a patient’s blood type.
Also needed, says Vitalant, are donations of platelets needed in the treatment of cancer patients, for organ transplants and in open heart surgery.
Donors will have the chance to be entered into a raffle for a Volkswagen Tiguan.
For more information about donating, call San Luis Police Lt. Marco Santana at 928-627-2087 or visit vitalant.org.