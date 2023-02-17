COMICCON 1 (copy)

Blazing Desert ComicCon, featuring cosplay and other activities related to comic characters, returns to San Luis for a 10th year Feb. 18.

 LOANED PHOTO

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Blazing Desert ComicCon, an annual convention for fans of comics and cosplay, will mark its 10th anniversary in this city on Feb. 18.

ComicCon is slated from noon to 8 p.m. that day in the gymnasium of Southwest Junior High School, 963 8th Ave. in San Luis, and the Yuma County Arts and Cultural Group is selling tickets to the event at $10 a piece.

