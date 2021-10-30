SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Like those is any border community, families here observe fall traditions in two countries – Halloween here and Dia de los Muertos in Mexico.
The San Luis Parks and Recreation Department has both celebrations covered, starting tonight with its Halloween Spooktacular Carnival Nightmare from 6 to 10 p.m. at Joe Orduno Park, 965 Park Ave.
Then on Friday it will host its annual festival in observance of Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead).
Tonight’s carnival will feature a tribute to 1980s and ‘90s rock music played live by San Luis Rio Colorado rock band Mitosis, and dance performances by the Gadsden Elementary School District’s folkloric dance groups and by groups representing the Glam and Beall dance academies.
Other attractions include kids rides, a pumpkin decorating contest and Halloween costume contests, and Trunk or Treat, in which local agencies will distribute candy to youngsters.
As part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the carnival organizers will forego the House of Terror attraction, said Edgar Juarez, director of the city’s Juvenile Center.
Admission to the park is free, although there will be a fee for some of the attractions.
The Dia de los Muertos festival will take place Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center, 1015 N. Main St.
The festival will include a Dia de los Muertos altar decorating contest, an art exhibition, live entertainment and raffles.
The parks and recreation department is continuing to sign up those who want to take part in the altar contest. For more information, call 928-341-8539.
For more information about either event, visit the parks and recreation department’s Facebook page.