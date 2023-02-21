SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Residents of the area can spend a fun morning with their furry friends and take advantage of low-cost pet vaccinations and microchipping offered Saturday as part of the annual Mascota Mania festival hosted by the city.
Joe Orduño Park, 965 Park Ave., will be the site of the festival that will feature pet-oriented contests and family entertainment. It begins at 9 a.m. and continues to 1 p.m.
Lizette Varella, the festival coordinator, said the Humane Society of Yuma will provide low-cost services, including canine vaccinations against rabies, parvovirus, Bordetella and other canine diseases, and even a shot to protect dogs from rattlesnake bites.
Vaccination costs range from $20 to $27, and pet owners can get microchips implanted in their animals for $20.
Attendees can enter their pets in a costume contests, a contest to pick the most unique breed and one to pick the dog with the best bark. There will be no entry fees for those contests.
A $1 fee will charge those entering their dogs in the small breed race. The winner will receive a one-year supply of dog food.
Other attractions will include a dog tricks show and petting zoo.
Also at the festival will be vendors offering pet supplies for sale.
For more information about Mascota Mania, call 928-341-8535.