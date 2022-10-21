SAN LUIS, Ariz. – When the Off-Road Expo marks its 10th anniversary on Saturday, the event’s organizers will have the added satisfaction of knowing it has helped young people continue their educations.
The event has raised $47,000 in money for scholarships for area residents over a decade.
“We are very happy about the support that we have received from the public, from participants and from sponsors in our goal of helping students in our community and other causes,” said Lizeth Servin, co-organizer with Manuel Rojas of the expo.
More than 250 off-road vehicles of different types are expected to be on display Saturday from 6 p.m. to midnight at the event’s venue Joe Orduño Park, 965 Park Ave. in San Luis. Admission will be free.
That’s a marked difference from the expo’s inaugural year in 2012, when 30 vehicles were exhibited.
“Our first event was done in the Walmart parking lot, and after that we moved to Joe Orduño Park, where it has taken giant steps since then. We figure that is the second biggest event that San Luis hosts, after the Fourth of Julya festival.”
Apart from vehicle displays, the expo will feature the Dyno Challenge, a competition that measures the torque and horsepower of competing vehicles, with a winner being recognized Also in the lineup for the event is the Mx Show, a motorcycle acrobatics peformance.
The expo also includes live entertainment, with musical performances by vocalist Juan Olivas and his band, the group Sabor Maiz and the reggae band Ras Jahge.
New to the lineup this year are wrestling demonstrations by professional wrestlers from San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., and Mexicali, Baja Calif. There will also be an area set aside for kids’ attractions.
Organizers will take time out during the expo to make a public presentation of 10 $1,000 scholarships to young people.
“We benefit students who will be graduating from high school in May and who will go on to college,” Servin said. “That’s the largest amoung in scholarships that we have give and that’s due to the support we have received from sponsors.”
Servin said exhibitors come not only from the area to show their vehicles but from as far away as Phoenix, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Mexican cities as far away as Hermosillo, Son.