More than 5,000 people turned out for last year’s Off-Road Expo in San Luis, Ariz. The expo takes place again Saturday beginning at 6 p.m.

 courtesy PHOTO

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – When the Off-Road Expo marks its 10th anniversary on Saturday, the event’s organizers will have the added satisfaction of knowing it has helped young people continue their educations.

The event has raised $47,000 in money for scholarships for area residents over a decade.

