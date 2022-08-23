CHICANO 3 (copy)

Yuma band Petra Dima, seen here, will be among the groups performing at the Rock Sessions concert in San Luis, Ariz., on Aug. 26.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Bands from Yuma and around the region will play in the first-ever Rock Sessions concert here on Aug. 26.

Rolls and Bowls, 1627 Cesar Chavez Blvd. in San Luis, will host the concert. Admission is free for the concert that starts at 7 p.m.

