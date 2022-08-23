SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Bands from Yuma and around the region will play in the first-ever Rock Sessions concert here on Aug. 26.
Rolls and Bowls, 1627 Cesar Chavez Blvd. in San Luis, will host the concert. Admission is free for the concert that starts at 7 p.m.
Bands from Yuma slated to play at the inaugural concert are Krooktone, Moth and Petra Dima. Coming from San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., is the rockabilly band Motosaicos. And from Mexicali, Baja Calif., Adictos Violentos and HardShips will play.
The concert is the latest event organized by the Chicano Art Collective to promote the talents of the area’s visual and performing artists.
As part of Rock Sessions, paintings created by area artists Daniel Padilla and Alexander Yanez will be exhibited. There will also be simultaneously a motorcycle and car show on the grounds of the restaurant.
For more information about the concert, call Abraham Andrade, with the Chicano Art Collective, at 928-276-8114, or by e-mail at chicanoartcollective@yahoo.com