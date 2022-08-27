SAN LUIS, Ariz. – San Luis is raising the fees it charges people to reclaim vehicles towed for illegal parking.
But the San Luis City Council stopped short of approving a recommendation to increase the towing charge by double.
Instead, the council voted recently to raise the towing fee from $75 to $90 and the daily fee for impounding a vehicle from $25 to $35.
San Luis Police Chief Richard Jessup told the council the state recommends establishing the towing fee at $150 and the impoundment fee at $35 daily – a recommendation he said most cities follow.
But Council Member Luis Cabrera proposed the lower increase approved by the council. He said a doubling of the towing fee would be a financial hardship for residents.
“I believe that is too much for our residents, but also for the people who come from Mexico. It would be more than 3,000 pesos for them, with that kind of change,” he said.
Jessup conceded that state law allows the city to set the fees in any amount it chooses.
“These fees have not changed in 13 and a half years,” he said. “In other cities, they have already done it, but if the council feels that it is too high, whatever you decide will be done. This is only a recommendation of the state and what the majority of cities are doing.”
The council also adopted a resolution setting the amount of money motorists must insert in the city’s parking meters in public parking slots.
The parking meter fee remains the same, 50 cents for up to six hours of parking, but the council formally established it by approval of the resolution.
