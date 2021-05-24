SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Residents who jog or walk for exercise will soon be able to pump the pedals of a stationary bike or row while they’re at it.
The city will install outdoor exercise along a walking track it previously created along Cesar Chavez Boulevard.
The San Luis City Council recently approved the purchase of the stationary bikes, rowing machines and other equipment to exercise the arms, legs and abdominal muscles. The equipment will also be installed at PPEP Park on the city’s west side.
Davebang Associates, a Mesa, Ariz., firm is providing the equipment at a cost to the city of $15,666
San Luis Parks and Recreation Director Louie Galaviz said the city is purchasing the equipment at the request of residents and at the instructions of the mayor and city council.
“We have been working on this for some time, looking at options, and the (Mesa) company can deliver the equipment before June 30,” Galaviz said.
“The residents go to other cities and see that their parks have exercise equipment,” Mayor Gerardo Sanchez said. “This is an investment in health – the people want to exercise.”
Money for the purchase and installation of the equipment is coming from the budgets of the parks and recreation and public works department.