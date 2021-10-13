San Luis, Ariz. – Yet to start high school, D’lilah Fragozo is already taking classes at Arizona Western College through a program offered by the college to promising young students.
And Fragozo, now an eighth-grade student at Southwest Junior High School in San Luis, is not just handling the challenges of higher education.
She’s excelling.
At a recent meeting of the AWC governing board, she was presented with the AWC Student of the Month honor.
Fragozo, 14, has already completed 20 credit hours at the college, having maintained at perfect 4.0 grade-point average.
“I’m taking these classes trying to motivate other kids to do the same, so that they begin their college classes early and prepare themselves for professional careers,” Fragozo said. “I want to finish (AWC) by the time I’m in my second year in high school, and I know that other students can do it if they are motivated.”
Having maintained high grades since entering elementary school, Fragozo was recruited in fifth grade for the Early College Program offered by AWC through the Gadsden Elementary School District.
Fragozo has achieved perfect scores for two years on the ACT college entrance exam, which is also used to admit district students to summer classes of the Center for Talent Youth, a gifted program offered by Johns Hopkins University to elementary and high school. She has also been a participant in that program.
Homero Chavez, coordinator of the Early College Program for the district, said the Student of the Month honor presented to Fragozo typically goes to adult students at the AWC.
He said the Southwest Junior High School eighth-grader has exceed expectations in the program, having excelled in English, math, human development and psychology at AWC.
Fragozo plans to go on to a university to study for a career in speech therapy.
She credits Jesus Arrizon, who teaches math at Southwest Junior High, as one of the people who most supported her efforts to start college early. She urges her peers to take advantage of advanced education programs offered to them.
Luis Reyes, Southwest Junior High’s principal, says D’lilah is an example for other students at the school to follow. He said he feels proud the AWC honor was presented to a student from his school and from San Luis.