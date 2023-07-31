Artists around the Yuma area are invited to submit their work for exhibition at the library in San Luis, Ariz., as part of the monthlong observance of Hispanic Heritage Month.
Paintings, drawings, photography, ceramics, metal work, mixed media and other visual media are being accepted for the 9th annual Origins exhibition slated to be unveiled Sept. 16 at the San Luis Library at 1075 N. 6th Ave.
The art will remain on exhibit throughout the observance of Hispanic Heritage Month and can be seen by the public during the library’s hours of operation – Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Artists can reclaim their artwork at the end of the exhibit on Oct. 17.
Artists throughout the area and neighboring Mexico can submit art for the non-juried exhibition presented by the library, Arizona Western College and the Mexican Consulate in Yuma.
Each artist can contribute up to two art pieces for display. The artwork does not have to conform to a particular theme but should be suitable for viewing by patrons of all ages.
There is no cost to exhibit art. To take part in the show, artists can download submission forms from the Yuma County Library District website, yumalibrary.org, or pick up forms in person at the San Luis Library.
The deadline to bring art to the library for the show is 5 p.m. Sept. 9.