Artists around the Yuma area are invited to submit their work for exhibition at the library in San Luis, Ariz., as part of the monthlong observance of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Paintings, drawings, photography, ceramics, metal work, mixed media and other visual media are being accepted for the 9th annual Origins exhibition slated to be unveiled Sept. 16 at the San Luis Library at 1075 N. 6th Ave.

