SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Paintings and works in other media by artists from around the Yuma area are on display through Oct. 16 at the San Luis Library.
In all, about 20 artists from the area contributed 40 works for the Origenes exhibition, unveiled at the library as part of the observance of Hispanic Heritage Month.
The exhibition, theme of which is “Art in Quarantine,” can be seen at the library, 1075 6th Ave. in San Luis during its regular business hours – Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The library annually invites artists from the Yuma area and neighboring Mexico to submit their works for display as part of a exhibition to mark Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 16 to Oct. 16.
The exhibition did not take place in 2020 because COVID-19 kept the library closed to the public through much of the monthlong observance.
Kevin Blinn, manager of the San Luis Library, said the pandemic complicated efforts to recruit artists for this year’s exhibition, particularly those from San Luis Rio Colorado and elsewhere in Mexico, but that the library managed to bring together 40 works for the display.
“We are happy to return to hosting the exhibition,” Blinn said. “Even though it’s not as big as it was, we are very thankful to be able to do it and we hope to have more pieces of art next year.”
While the exhibition is themed “Art in Quarantine,” the library did not require the art submitted for display to strictly adhere to a pandemic theme.
Among the artists contributing work for this exhibit is Mily Verdugo, who submitted two large alebrijes. A folk art tradition in Mexico going back nearly a century, alebrijes are brightly colored sculptures made of papier mache, cardboard and other materials that depict mythical or fantastical creatures.
Exhibiting for the first time is Abraham Andrade, a restaurateur in San Luis and the Foothills who submitted six pieces of art using wood as the medium.
Other exhibiting artists from the area include Humberto Marquez Jr., Jennichelle Robles, Hiram Psofia Retano and Liliana Brena.
“Art in Quarantine” also includes pieces created by youngsters who take art classes at the city’s Cesar Chavez Cultural Center.