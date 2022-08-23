Artists around Yuma County can loan their work for the annual exhibit hosted by the San Luis Library as part of the observance of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The library is inviting artists of all ages and skill levels to contribute paintings, drawing, photography, ceramics, sculptures and mixed media art to the exhibit that will be unveiled in a public event on Sept. 15, said Rachel Seale, the library’s manager.

