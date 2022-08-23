Artists around Yuma County can loan their work for the annual exhibit hosted by the San Luis Library as part of the observance of Hispanic Heritage Month.
The library is inviting artists of all ages and skill levels to contribute paintings, drawing, photography, ceramics, sculptures and mixed media art to the exhibit that will be unveiled in a public event on Sept. 15, said Rachel Seale, the library’s manager.
She said the artwork will be displayed on both floors of the library at 1075 6th Ave. and will remain in place concurrently with Hispanic Heritage Month, which concludes Oct. 15.
This marks the eighth year the library in San Luis, Ariz., has hosted the exhibit as part of the monthlong tribute to U.S. Hispanics and the contributions they have made to this country.
In 2018, the exhibit won for the Yuma County Library District an Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties. The San Luis library is one of the branches that make up the district.
Seale stressed that the exhibit is open to everyone, whether they create art as a livelihood or as a hobby.
“What we have said is that ... we can all be artists. This exhibit is for people of all ages and all skill levels. I think some people are hesitant to show their work, but this exhibit is for everyone.”
The theme of the exhibit is “Origins: Heritage Dreams.” Seale said submitted artwork does not have to adhere to the topic of Hispanic, as long as it’s suitable for viewing by library patrons of all ages.
“We definitely support freedom of expression, but we are a family library,” she said.
Seale said the library is hoping to get enough contributions “to fill up the library.”
Those who wish to exhibit art should bring it to the library by Sept. 1 at 5 p.m.
They will be asked to reclaim their art by Oct. 15 at 5 p.m.