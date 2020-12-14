SAN LUIS, Ariz. – San Luis officials here are lobbying lawmakers to preserve funding in next year’s federal budget to expand and modernize the port of entry for vehicles and pedestrians arriving from Mexico.
Last year, Congress appropriated $152.4 million to create additional car lanes and to redirect the flow of traffic from the Arizona border city into Mexico, and another nearly $90 million is tentatively earmarked for additional improvements at the crossing
San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez says a proposal in the Senate Appropriations Committee would postpone funding next year for improvements at U.S. ports of entry, including the one in his city.
Sanchez and other San Luis officials have long lobbied federal officials for upgrades at the crossing to handle traffic backups at the border. He said city officials have been in talks with Arizona’s congressional delegation to rally support for preserving funding.
“The response has been very positive,” he said. “We have on board all of the Arizona delegation.”
Sanchez said lawmakers in Washington are split between funding improvements to ports of entry in the next fiscal year and postponing allocations for improvements at least until the following year.
Also affected by a delay in funding would be upgrades to border crossings at Nogales and Douglas, Ariz., and Sanchez said San Luis wants to join with officials in those cities in a united lobbying front.
Delaying the expansions of the port, he said, will only drive up the cost of the improvements.
“If those funds (are included next year), they can get a better price from any construction company. But if not, in two years we’ll see a higher cost. At least in housing construction, it’s going up as much as 40 percent.”
San Luis officials say expediting the flow of traffic from Mexico is critical to businesses in both the city and Yuma County that depend on Mexican shoppers for much of their trade.
The lobby efforts come as neighboring San Luis Rio Colorado is seeing a cut in funding from the state of Sonora for road improvements on the Mexican side to prevent bottlenecks occurring with the arrival of vehicles from the United States. In all, 50 million pesos were slashed from the project that would route incoming traffic through an underpass on Obregon Avenue in the Mexican border city.
The mayor of San Luis Rio Colorado, Santos Gonzalez, told the city’s newspaper, Tribuna de San Luis, his administration is in talks with state officials to restore the funding in 2021.