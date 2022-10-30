SAN LUIS, Ariz. – This city is looking for another $21 million to pay for the estimated $54 million cost to widen Cesar Chavez Boulevard, one of the major roadways in San Luis.
Earlier this year the state Legislature allocated $33 million to fund what was estimated to be 90% of the cost of the project, but city officials said the price tag later jumped to $54 million owing to higher-than-expected costs of purchasing rights-of-way for the 5 mile-stretch of roadway to be widened.
San Luis Economic Development Director Jenny Torres said the city is taking a second look at the project budget to see if savings can be found.
“We are reviewing it to see if there’s something that shouldn’t be there, but that estimated cost includes the purchase of rights-of-way as well as what’s already been spent on the project,” she said.
The two-lane Cesar Chavez Boulevard connects the city’s east and west sides. More than 2.8 million used the road, according to city officials.
The project would widen the road to five lanes from Main Street to the east beyond Avenue E, where the boulevard becomes part of State Route 195, the road that then connects San Luis with Yuma.
One option for getting the additional money is to apply for a federal grant though the RAISE – Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity – program. The program, administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation provides funding around the nation for road, rail, transit and port projects in rural and urban communities.
Torres said the city applied unsuccessfully for the grant two times previously, but said she believes the city’s chances of getting it will be better now that the city has acquired the rights-of-way and the state has contributed funding for the project.
“We are going to make sure what is the true cost and then we’re going to apply for the remaining funds needed for the project,” Torres said.
She said funding through the RAISE program will be available beginning in November and that the city will then have a couple of months after that to submit its application. The city hopes to begin the widening work before the end of current fiscal year in June.