The city of San Luis is seeking another $21 million to widen Cesar Chavez Boulevard, seen here at the intersection of Avenue F on the city’s east side.

 PHOTO BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – This city is looking for another $21 million to pay for the estimated $54 million cost to widen Cesar Chavez Boulevard, one of the major roadways in San Luis.

Earlier this year the state Legislature allocated $33 million to fund what was estimated to be 90% of the cost of the project, but city officials said the price tag later jumped to $54 million owing to higher-than-expected costs of purchasing rights-of-way for the 5 mile-stretch of roadway to be widened.

