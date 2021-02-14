SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The city may add more teeth to a previously approved ordinance that regulates taxis operating in the downtown next to the border.
Under a measure discussed at recent sessions, the city would impose $250 fines for taxis that occupy public property not already designated as places they can park while waiting for fares.
The proposed fine is prompted by complaints to City Hall of taxis occupying spaces in the downtown that have been set aside for the public.
San Luis Police Chief Richard Jessup said the police department has had to assign officers in unmarked cars to the downtown area to catch taxi drivers who park in prohibited areas.
“They are using public parking (by) paying into the parking meters,” he said. “That’s not permitted because those areas are reserved for public use not by businesses.”
Taxis typically gather in the downtown area to pick up pedestrians arriving from Mexico who need transportation to destinations in and outside the city.
In 2019, concerned about growing traffic congestion at the border, the city council adopted an ordinance limiting parking to 35 cabs along Urtuzuastegui between Second Avenue and Cesar Chavez Street. The cabs also must belong to companies that operate from fixed office space in San Luis and that hold city business licenses.
Cab owners permitted by the city to park along the border say the fine is needed to crack down on those who are flouting the regulations.
“They keep on grabbing the majority of passengers, and we who are following the rules are struggling,” said Urbano Cano.
Some cab drivers are further getting around the limits by occupying the parking lot of a money exchange house at Urtuzuastegui Street and William Brooks Avenue, where they are close at hand to pedestrians passing through the port of entry from Mexico.
City officials concluded that they have limited authority to stop cabs from occupying private property.
The proposed fine is expected to be presented to the council for possible approval at an upcoming meeting.