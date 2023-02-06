SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The San Luis City Council is considering loosening regulations on construction and installation of cloth shade structures on homes in the city.
The city’s planning and zoning department recently presented the council with a recommendation to reduce the building setback requirements for the structures, allowing for larger structures that shade more of the homeowners’ automobiles and property.
Under another proposed change, homeowners would no longer have to hire an engineer to design their structures, since city instead would enforce one standard for all structures.
The city code will need to be amended to allow for the relaxed standards. The changes will first be presented to the planning and zoning commission for preliminary approval, then forwarded to the city council for final approval.
The changes are sought by Mayor Nieves Riedel. “We are changing the rules so that they are more attainable for residents,” she said. “We are looking at what we can do so they feel that they have allies (at City Hall), and that we are here to solve problems, not put up obstacles.”
Several residents recently appeared before the council to voice complaints about the existing cloth shade structure rules that went into effect six years ago.
Jose Carlos Martinez said he ended up in court against the city for having installed a structure that served adequately even if it didn’t comply with all the regulations.
Fabio Rascon said he bought a home with a cloth shade structure already built and was ordered by an inspector to take it down.
Riedel said the city will review residents’ complaints about the regulations, case by case, but said she expects the relaxed rules to address the public’s concerns.
The code amendments are slated to be presented to the council on April 26 and, if approved, will take effect May 26.