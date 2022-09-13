SAN LUIS, Ariz. – This city is looking at the possibility of starting a recycling program.
The city council recently instructed its staff to explore options for recycling refuse collected from households.
That action came at the urging of Councilwoman Gloria Torres, who said recycling should become a priority, regardless of the startup costs of a program.
The city in 2018 launched a pilot recycling program among 720 households in the Los Alamos and Los Jardines subdivisions. The program was suspended in 2020 when the pandemic prompted Somerton to shut down its recycling plant, which was accepting renewable waste from San Luis.
Torres said in an interview she favors restarting recycling even if the benefits of the program are a long time in coming.
“I see how we are having problems with harm to the environment and I think that this program would be something good that we could leave for the future, for the next generations. I am pleased that my colleagues on the council understand that message and that they support it.”
Torres said she realizes the city would incur substantial costs to start up the program.
Jorge Perez, the city’s assistant public works director, said just the cost of purchasing recycling containers for existing households in San Luis would be more than $500,000. That sum does not include the cost of containers for residential subdivisions now under development on the city’s east side.
He said the city has asked the company providing residential recycling service in Yuma to provide an estimate for the cost of same service in San Luis.
Sanchez said a recycling program would need to have an education component to instruct residents what refuse could and could not be recycled. That, he said, would affect the cost and the benefit of the program.
Nonetheless, he said, funds could be set aside in the next fiscal year’s budget for recycling, once the cost of the program were calculated.
“I think it is something that we should have, and perhaps we wouldn’t see an immediate benefit, but I am sure that the generations to come would see it,” Torres said. “It may be costly now, but good for the future.”
