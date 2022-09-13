SAN LUIS 1 (copy)

The city of San Luis briefly had a limited recycling program in 2018 and is now looking at the possibility of restarting recycling for all households.

 FILE PHOTO

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – This city is looking at the possibility of starting a recycling program.

The city council recently instructed its staff to explore options for recycling refuse collected from households.

