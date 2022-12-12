CITY HALL SL (copy)
The San Luis City Council is looking a resuming a five-day schedule for city offices.

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The city of San Luis is looking at returning to a five-day work schedule with its offices reopening on Fridays to the public.

Nieves Riedel, the city’s new mayor, is calling for a return to a five-day schedule in response to what she said is a call by residents to end the four-day schedule in effect since 2008.

