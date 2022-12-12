SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The city of San Luis is looking at returning to a five-day work schedule with its offices reopening on Fridays to the public.
Nieves Riedel, the city’s new mayor, is calling for a return to a five-day schedule in response to what she said is a call by residents to end the four-day schedule in effect since 2008.
The city went to the four-day work week in most of its departments, with employees working 10-hour-days Monday through Thursday, as a cost-cutting measure.
The council could vote on a return to the old schedule at its next meeting, when acting City Administrator Ralph Velez is expected to present a report on how employee hours would be reallocated to keep offices open five days.
“We are going to open five days a week and we are going to make the calendar for each department to be open Friday from 7 to 5 p.m.,” Riedel said. “Right now we are open four days and people are complaining.”
Riedel said residents typically visit city offices, for example to pay utility bills, in the mornings before they go to work or late in the afternoon.
At the council’s request two years ago, the city officials took a second look at the four-day scheduled and determined that the city was saving $500,000 a month by keep offices closed on Fridays.
However, Velez said the city never looked in depth at how much extra in utilities and other costs it was paying by keeping offices open two extra hours Mondays through Thursdays.