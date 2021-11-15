SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The city has earmarked funds for a legal and technical review into a call center’s alleged breach of contract for lease of a city building.
The San Luis City Council recently approved the transfer of $30,000 from the city contingency fund to pay for an attorney and an engineer who will review whether alterations to the building rented by Advanced Call Center Technologies violated building codes and violated terms of the lease.
City officials said alterations could jeopardize insurance coverage for the building at 580 San Luis Plaza Drive. ACCT has rented the city-owned building for its call center since 2007 and has another six years on its current lease.
The council’s action came after City Attorney Kay Macuil said the city needed an outside attorney and engineer, given the case involves complicated building alterations and a host of different construction, business and real estate laws.
City officials did not specify how lease terms may have been broken.
ACCT did not respond immediately to calls for comment.
In 2008 the city spent nearly $900,000 on repairs to building – an investment Mayor Gerardo Sanchez said could be jeopardized by the alterations ACCT is said to have made.
The city “sees a possible breach of agreement by ACCT,” Sanchez said. “A lot of money was spent fixing the roof, and the moment there is something irregular, the insurance is basically invalid.”
He stressed that the city’s goal is to avoid a legal fight with the call center.
“We have to work with ACCT and they have to work with us,” he added. “The contract is being reviewed, looking at the options for solving the problem.”