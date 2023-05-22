SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Members of the local chapter of League of United Latin American Citizens have been honored for their community service by the organization.
Council 1097 in San Luis was named Council of the Year in Arizona while Jesse Lopez, the coordinator of the same council, was named Man of the Year at LULAC’s recent state convention.
Nearly 100 years old, LULAC is the nation’s oldest Hispanic civil rights organizations, with members making up councils around the nation.
The San Luis council’s members are current or former students of YouthBuild, a remedial education and vocational training program for young adults who didn’t finish high school. As one of their requirements for being in the program, students perform a variety of community service projects in San Luis and the Yuma area.
Lopez is the coordinator of the YouthBuild program in San Luis for PPEP, a Tucson-based educational organization.
“The motto of (Council 1097) is to give service to the most needy,” said Lopez, noting members have collected food for the Yuma Community Food Bank, delivered meals to area senior centers, planted trees in public parks and remodeled the homes of seniors and disabled.
“Comunity service is something that is very important in the curriculum of (YouthBuild students),” he said. “It’s another indication of moral fiber, of the willingness to give and not just receive, and the willingness to endeavor in one’s work.”
This marks the second time Lopez has received the LULAC Man of the Year award for the state.
“For me it’s rewarding and satisying to say that I have been here to serve. It’s the satisfaction of a job done and of leaving a legacy of what can be accomplished.”
Lopez said he drew his inspiration from late farm labor leader Cesar Chavez’s fight to improve working conditions for agricultural workers, one of whom was Lopez.
“The years I worked in the fields were because I had no other option. I was not trained for any other kind of work. But the physical toll (of farm labor) is tremendous. I see people of my generation still working in the fields, and I tell myself I would not have lasted so long.”
Over the years many of the YouthBuild students have been young farmworkers seeking to gain the education and vocational skill to find work outside of the fields, he said.