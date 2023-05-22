LOPEZ 1 (copy)

Members of Council 1097 in San Luis, Ariz., were recently honored as Council of the Year for Arizona by the League of United Latin America Citizens. Second from right is Jesse Lopez, coordinator of the council who was also named LULAC Man of the Year at the organization’s recent state convention.

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Members of the local chapter of League of United Latin American Citizens have been honored for their community service by the organization.

Council 1097 in San Luis was named Council of the Year in Arizona while Jesse Lopez, the coordinator of the same council, was named Man of the Year at LULAC’s recent state convention.

