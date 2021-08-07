A San Luis, Ariz., man made matters worse for himself when, according to police, he ran from officers trying to arrest him for failure to appear in court.
Marcos Castro, 43, ended up being jailed Thursday not only for failure to show up in court but on suspicion of aggravated assault on a police officer, illegal possession of a firearm and residential burglary.
He was being held Friday in the Yuma County jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
Castro was arrested early Thursday morning after finally surrendering to San Luis police officers and Border Patrol agents who surrounded a San Luis home where he was hiding, said Lt. Marco Santana, spokesman for the San Luis Police Department.
The standoff occurred after police officers located Castro near the 1300 block of Santa Fe Drive, an area he was known to frequent, shortly before midnight Wednesday, Santana said.
Castro was being sought on a felony warrant for failure to appear in court, Santana said.
“He had a handgun he was pointing it at the officers,” Santana said. “He (then) fled on foot and jumped over fences and tried to hide, but a perimeter was established.”
While he pointed the weapon, Castro did not actually fire it, Santana said.
Castro ended up forcing his way into an unoccupied home, the spokesman said, but police requested help from a Border Patrol tactical team in surrounding the home.
Castro remained in the home for a couple of hours before giving up, he said.
Santana said police are seeking three felony counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer against Castro for having pointed the weapon at multiple officers, plus another of burglary of a residential home for hiding in the home.
He is scheduled to appear in Justice Court next week to find out what, if any, charges are being filed by the Yuma County Attorney’s Office.