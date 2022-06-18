The mayor of San Luis, Ariz., has been accused by his opponent of illegally using public resources to bolster his campaign for re-election in the Aug. 2 race.
In a letter sent to the San Luis City Clerk’s Office, Nieves Riedel said Mayor Gerardo Sanchez violated Arizona Revised Statute 9-500.14 in “using resources of the (city) government of San Luis and the official seal of the city to influence the election outcome in his favor.”
She was referring to a Facebook page Sanchez created for his campaign, on which the city’s seal and Sanchez’s campaign slogan, “Seguimos Adelante” (“We Continue Forward”), appear together in photos and architectural designs of municipal projects undertaken during the mayor’s term of office.
One of the posts to the page shows a photo of Sanchez wearing a hardhat with the city seal on it at a city-hosted event marking the start of construction of a fire station on the east side of San Luis. Another post shows an architectural concept of the station in which Sanchez’s campaign slogan, his name and the names of several other allied city council candidates appear. The slogan and Sanchez’s name also appear in a photo of city firefighters gathered at the site of the future stations.
In yet another post, his name and the words “We continue improving emergency services” appear in Spanish a photo of a fire department ambulance.
Riedel, a San Luis developer and former city councilwoman, said the page leads the public to believe city government has endorsed Sanchez’s re-election.
“He is committing a crime in using city resources and the city seal in his campaign material,” she said. Sanchez and his followers “have done it before and nothing was done about it, but this time we are not going to tolerate it.”
The statute says a city “shall not spend or use its resources, including the use or expenditure of monies, accounts, credit, facilities, vehicles, postage, telecommunications, computer hardware and software, web pages, personnel, equipment, materials, buildings or any other thing of value of the city or town, for the purpose of influencing the outcomes of elections.”
Sanchez did not respond to a request for comments, but he issued a statement through Jose Cisneros, the city’s spokesman and executive assistant to the city administrator.
“It is my understanding that Ms. Nieves Riedel has made a complaint that somehow I have used city resources to campaign,” the statement read. “This complaint is false. Her proof is that while performing the duties of office, pictures were taken of me. As mayor, I am proud to have publicly promoted the City of San Luis in order to encourage growth, jobs, and make this City a better place to live, work, and raise a family. Those actions, though, were as Mayor, not as a candidate, as Ms. Riedel knows fully well.”
Cisneros said the city clerk’s office delivered Riedel’s complaint to the city attorney, who in turn will refer it to the attorney of another city for review.