SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Five years ago, this city’s downtown got new landscaping, widened sidewalks, benches and other cosmetic improvements as part of a street modernization project funded by the state.
Today the city is getting recurring complaints from residents about the area being littered, marred by graffiti and the vegetation planted as part of the landscaping having been neglected.
Mayor Gerardo Sanchez has heard enough.
“I am constantly receiving complaints, especially from our senior citizens, that we are not doing enough to keep Main Street clean,” Sanchez said at a recent San Luis City Council work session.
“I want to see the street the way it was when it was improve. We need to refocus (on beautification). There are a lot of small things that we can do. I don’t want our downtown to decay linke others have. We want visitors to come to San Luis saying that they are in an attractive city.”
The downtown area consists of the first several blocks of Main Street north of the border.
Beginning in 2014, the Arizona Department of Transportation spent over $11 million in upgrades that included a roundabout at Main and Urtuzuastegui streets to ease traffic congestion in the commercial district. Streets were repaved and redirected as one-way routes as part of the project, and sidewalks were widened. The area was also interspersed with landscaping as a cosmetic touch.
But with high pedestrian traffic in the district, littering and overflowing trash receptacles have become more frequent, and benches installed along Main have been marred by graffiti or have become dirty and weathered. Sanchez noted that trees planted as part of the landscaping have been neglected.
Eulogio Vera, the city’s public works director, said more frequent maintenance of the area will be an even more pressing need in the months ahead in the harvest season as agricultural workers coming from Mexico pass through the area on the way to catching labor buses.
He said his department is working with the San Luis Parks and Recreation Department on a plan for recurring maintenance of the downtown.
City Councilman Matias Rosales urged the city to look at removing nearly a dozen pay telephones along Main Street that have been neglected or are no longer working, becoming unsightly.