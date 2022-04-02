SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The mayor of San Luis foresees security risks and other problems for his and other border cities if the Biden administration goes ahead with plans to lift Title 42, under which hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers have been deported for health reasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Put into effect in March 2020, Title 42 is expected to be lifted May 23, now that coronavirus cases are declining in the nation, the Centers for Disease Control announced.
“This is something that is worrisome. We don’t know if it’s going to happen, but it is an issue that would affect the entire community,” San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez said this week, prior to the CDC announcment.
For one thing, he said, the city is not equipped to provide shelter to asylum seekers who presumably will gather in San Luis while waiting for their asylum petitions to be adjudicated.
“This is a decision of the court, and we know that as a city we have to work with the Border Patrol and with (the Department of Customs and Border Protection) but we are very limited, we don’t have the resources to operate a shelter and the (federal) government knows it. They should be consulting with the border communities before making a change” in policy.
Title 42 allows for deportation of immigrants perceived to pose a health risk to the nation. With the lifting of the restriction, immigrants who say they are fleeing violence in their home countries can avoid immediate deportation from the United States until their asylum petitions are heard by immigration judges.
Sanchez fears that the change in policy could prompt the federal government to divert funds from other border needs to handle the processing and sheltering of asylum seekers.
And one project he fears could be defunded is the expansion and modernization of the San Luis I port of entry. He and other San Luis officials say the port project is long overdue to handle the growth in vehicle and pedestrian traffic between the Arizona border city and neighboring Mexico.
“The federal government can make many changes, but Congress approved $147 million for the port of entry, not for other things,” Sanchez said. “We are going to speak with our representatives in Congress so that those funds are not touched.”
Arizona’s two U.S. senators, Democrats Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, called on the federal government not to lift Title 42 until it has in place a plan to help border communities deal with the influx of asylum seekers.
“Given the impacts that changes to Title 42 can have on the border communities, on border security and on the immigrants, we urge your administration not to make any change in the implementation of Title 42 until (the government) is completely ready to execute and coordinate an exhaustive plan to guarantee a safe, orderly and humanitarian process on the border,” the two senators said in a letter they sent to Biden and made public last month.
But U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva, whose district includes San Luis and south Yuma County, said he favors lifting Title 42.
“Putting an end to Title 42 for unaccompanied migrant children is a step forward, but the truth is that Title 42 continues to be a cruel relic and a political reminder of the era of the Trump administration,” he said. “It is time to put an immediate end to Title 42 for adults and families once and for all, and revise our process for immigration and asylum applications to be fair, humane and equitable,” Grijalva said in a news release.
Sanchez said ending Title 42 represents more than just a threat to health and safety in the border communities.
“I agree that the immigration laws need to be modified, but there have to be requirements. You can’t just open the door to the whole world. When they immigrated, my parents had to pay (fees) and do everything as part of a process. My ex-wife did the same. I don’t agree with letting in people who don’t go through a process. I don’t agree with what is being done – opening the doors like they want to do it. The entire nation has the right to protect itself.”