SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The city of San Luis has become the second local government in Yuma County to declare a state of emergency owing to the “triple threat” of illness and the expiration of a rule that has allowed asylum seekers to be turned away at the border.
San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel on Thursday signed the declaration that San Luis officials hope will allow the city to access emergency relief funds from the federal government or state to deal with the fallout from COVID-19, the flu and Respiratory Synctial Virus, or RSV, and with the lifting of Title 42.
The declaration applies to all areas within San Luis city limits. Tony Reyes, chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, on Wednesday signed a similar declaration that applies in the the unincorporated areas of the county.
The declarations were prompted in part by projections that the number of asylum seekers arriving at U.S. border cities and counties could jump by 40% once Title 42 expires Wednesday. Enacted by then-President Donald Trump’s administration, the rule allows the Border Patrol to turn away asylum seekers.
Also the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified the county as being at high risk for the spread of COVID-19, the flu and RSV.
The declaration signed by Riedel states the city’s police already have responded to cases of property and agricultural crops being threatened by undocumented people without basic provisions. Also, it says the increased influx of migrants and the surge in illness have placed conditions beyond the control of the police and fire departments and other city personnel.
“The safety and health of my community remain my main priority,” Riedel said. “With limited resources, our residents need to be cared for first.”