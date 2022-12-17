SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The city of San Luis has become the second local government in Yuma County to declare a state of emergency owing to the “triple threat” of illness and the expiration of a rule that has allowed asylum seekers to be turned away at the border.

San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel on Thursday signed the declaration that San Luis officials hope will allow the city to access emergency relief funds from the federal government or state to deal with the fallout from COVID-19, the flu and Respiratory Synctial Virus, or RSV, and with the lifting of Title 42.

