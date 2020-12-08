The mayor of San Luis, Ariz., has quarantined himself after testing positive for COVID-19, he announced on his Facebook page over the weeknd.
“As your mayor, it is my duty to keep you informed,” Mayor Gerardo Sanchez said. “I have just found out that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have mild symptoms, I am currently under medical treatment, and have self-quarantined.
“As a healthcare professional, but foremost as Mayor for the City of San Luis, ever since this pandemic started, I have strived, along with my team to have measures to prevent this virus.
“I will be working diligently from home, and continue in treatment. I urge all of you to follow social distancing, avoid gatherings, abide by the face mask mandate, and follow CDC guidelines.
“Thank you all for your prayers and good wishes.”
Sanchez was not available for a telephone interview Monday.
San Luis City Administrator Tadeo De La Hoya said city business is taking place “as usual” in Sanchez’s absence.
“He is working from home,” De La Hoya said. “I am in daily contact with him through messages.”
The San Luis City Council is scheduled to meet Wednesday, he added, and Sanchez will take part virtually.
He provided no other details and city officials said he would not be available immediately for an interview.
His announcement comes amid in a surge in coronavirus in Yuma County, the state and nation.
As of Monday, more than 1,600 coronavirus cases have been reported by the state in zip codes for San Luis, Ariz. Throughout Yuma County there have been more than 19,000 cases reported since the pandemic began.