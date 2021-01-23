SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The mayor says his city needs better access to rapid testing for COVID-19 and to coronavirus vaccines for its elderly residents.
And San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez said he’s making his concerns known to the state and the health agencies.
“It’s not acceptable that it takes three or four days to have results when there are saliva tests like those being done by Arizona State University that give rapid results.”
The reference is to a team recently sent by ASU to administer saliva tests in San Luis as part of an initiative to improve testing in locations around the state previously identified as medically underserved.
Sanchez’s concerns are also prompted by what he sees as a slow rollout of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine in Yuma County and the lack of a vaccination site in San Luis, the county’s second largest city.
This month the county began receiving vaccines to be given by priority to health care workers and people 75 and older first, followed by educators, child care workers, public safety employees, those employed in other essential industries and those 65 and over. Demand, however, has outstripped vaccine availability, with supplies quickly running out.
And, said Sanchez, the elderly in San Luis have had trouble navigating the internet or county phone system to schedule appointments for shots and then to travel to the vaccination site in Yuma.
“The appointments are all in Yuma. It’s not fair that the vaccinations are only being given there. We have to look for a way to offer the vaccinations in San Luis as well.”
San Luis City Hall recently began offering help to residents to access the county’s registration site for scheduling vaccinations.