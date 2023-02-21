SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Jenny Torres is moving from her post as this city’s economic development manager to fill the newly created post of assistant city administrator in San Luis.
Torres, with more than 20 years of experience working with government and nonprofit agencies as well as for for-profit organizations, will continue to draw on her experience in finance, development and management of public projects and business development in her new role, said the city’s interim city administrator, Ralph Velez.
“Ms. Torres has and will continue to be a valid asset to the city of San Luis,” Velez said. “I have no doubt Ms. Torres will continue to do great work for the city of San Luis.”
Torres previously served as community and economic development director from 1999 to 2004 in San Luis, then left to work in the private sector. In 2013, she rejoined the city as economic development director, a post she held until her latest appointment.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and master’s in public administration from Northern Arizona University.
“I am very fortunate to have the opportunity to be part of the city team,” Torres said. “I look forward to helping my community grow while continuing to deliver high level of city services to our residents.”
The city has not begun recruiting to fill the position that Torres leaves.