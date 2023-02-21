SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Jenny Torres is moving from her post as this city’s economic development manager to fill the newly created post of assistant city administrator in San Luis.

Torres, with more than 20 years of experience working with government and nonprofit agencies as well as for for-profit organizations, will continue to draw on her experience in finance, development and management of public projects and business development in her new role, said the city’s interim city administrator, Ralph Velez.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you