City Hall and all city offices in San Luis, Ariz., are returning to a five-day work week.

 PHOTO BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Municipal offices here have returned to a five-day work week.

Effective the first week of 2023, the city has reversed a previous policy of keeping offices open 10 hours a day Monday through Thursday.

