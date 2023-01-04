SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Municipal offices here have returned to a five-day work week.
Effective the first week of 2023, the city has reversed a previous policy of keeping offices open 10 hours a day Monday through Thursday.
“Residents are asking that there be service on Fridays,” said the city’s new mayor, Nieves Riedel, who likewise favored a return to a five-day work week. “They need and deserve to have municipal offices open Monday through Friday, just like the bank and post offices – which are also open on Saturdays.
Effective now, offices in City Hall and the Parks and Recreation Department are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
The city previously established a four-day week as a cost-cutting measure, with offices open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. But Riedel said the four-day schedule resulted in no savings.
“They said that around $500,000 would be saved by closing on Fridays, but we didn’t see those savings,” she said. “There’s no evidence of any benefit.”
On the other hand, “Fridays would come around and city offices no longer took care of the public. You would see the city athletic fields empty because the Parks and Recreation Department was closed and not providing the services the public asked for.”
Only the police and fire departments remained open on Fridays under the previous schedule.
The previous four-day work week was enacted by an administrative order, Riedel said, so a formal vote by the city council was not needed to return to the five-day schedule.
