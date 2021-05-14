Two city officials in San Luis Ariz. have been named to serve on advisory committees of the Arizona League of Cities and Towns.
City Councilman Matias Rosales has been named to the Transportation, Infrastructure and Public Works Policy Committee, while City Administrator Tadeo A. De La Hoya has been appointed to the league’s General Administration, Human Resources and Elections Committee.
The league serves as a lobbying organization for Arizona municipalities, and its committees make recommendations on the positions the league adopts on issues before the state Legislature and Congress.
“I am grateful to have been appointed to serve on the TIPW Committee, to be a part of the policy process that may result in league resolutions for cities and towns is an honor,” Rosales said.
San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez added: Congratulations to Council member Matias Rosales on his appointment to the TIPW Committee, I am thankful for his leadership and dedication to our City of San Luis. This is also a great opportunity for our city administrator to participate in the GAHRE Committee.”