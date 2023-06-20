SAN LUIS, Ariz. – City Hall will use budget surpluses from previous years and, if necessary, draw on reserve funds to balance the budget for the new fiscal year that starts July 1.

The San Luis City Council approved a preliminary budget of $133.4 million for fiscal 2023-24 on Wednesday, just two weeks after looking at the projects trimming city department’s spending requests for the new year by nearly $4 million shortfall.

