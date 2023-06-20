SAN LUIS, Ariz. – City Hall will use budget surpluses from previous years and, if necessary, draw on reserve funds to balance the budget for the new fiscal year that starts July 1.
The San Luis City Council approved a preliminary budget of $133.4 million for fiscal 2023-24 on Wednesday, just two weeks after looking at the projects trimming city department’s spending requests for the new year by nearly $4 million shortfall.
San Luis Finance Director Monica Castro credited hard work by city staff with closing the gap. Even so, the city is leaving itself the option of using past budget surplus and, for the first time in more than five years, tapping into reserve funds totaling $9.1 million to meet expenses.
“We have a very favorable outlook,” she told the council as she presented the spending plan. “It wasn’t easy. There were many needs and priorities, but I believe we have a very good budget for next year.”
She added: “We need to and are obligated by (state) statute to have a balanced budget, and the gap between revenue and expenditures is covered by surpluses that we have had in previous years.”
The city is setting aside in the new budget $1.2 million for salary raises, $500,000 for promotions and employee incentives and $220,000 for vacation buybacks.
Those allocations come amid calls to boost salaries as an incentive to keep city employees, among them police and firefighters, from leaving for better-paying jobs.
The budget also includes $54.2 million for roads, parks and other infrastructure projects in the city.
The council is scheduled to approve the final version of the budget on June 28, at which time it will give the public a chance to comment on the spending plan.