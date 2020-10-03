SAN LUIS, ARIZ. – The San Luis Police Department has been certified by a state police chief’s association as meeting or exceeding all commonly accepted best practices and procedures for a law enforcement agency.
San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez announced Thursday on his Facebook that the police department has received accreditation from the Arizona Association of Chiefs of Police.
“The (accreditation) program assessed and checked that SLPD has all the policies and guidelines, ensured that each officer had the essential training needed to protect and serve our community, and evaluated the department’s policing,” Sanchez said.
The police department was not required to be accredited, but, the association says on its website, accreditation demonstrates the department meets “commonly accepted best practices and industry standards for efficient, effective, productive and quality operations.”
SLPD was notified of accreditation on Sept. 24, almost exactly two years after beginning the process to meet all standards to be accredited, said Lt. Marco Santana, spokesman for the department.
“It was a very long and detailed process,” he said. “It took two years, during which without teamwork, we would not have been successful. Now the department is certified as (meeting) best practices and highest standards in its policies and procedures, in all areas.”
Accreditation came after evaluators with the association visited San Luis in early September to tour the department and interview staff in its communications, records, patrol, investigations, internal affairs and K-9 divisions.
SLPD becomes the first local law enforcement agency in Yuma County to received accreditation and the ninth in the state.
Santana said the police department is slated to be presented official documents of accreditation at an upcoming meeting of the San Luis City Council.
Accreditation is valid for four years and is renewable once the department demonstrates it has update its policies and procedures to meet new laws and law enforcement standards.