SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The San Luis Police Department is starting to rebuild after seeing its ranks of patrol officers depleted by turnover.
The department recently hired four officers, reducing the number of vacant positions to five.
Three of the new officers are newly recruited to police work and have begun 21 weeks of training at Arizona Western College’s Law Enforcement Academy to earn their certifications as officers. They are Omar Angulo, Ruben Duarte and Jonathan Chavez.
The fourth is Javier Nuño, who is a returning officer. Nuño retired from the San Luis Police Department in 2012, then worked for nine years in the Wellton Police Department.
San Luis spokesman Lt. Marco Santana said the three recruits will undergo five weeks of training with more seasoned officers once they complete the academy.
“It’s a good group of recruits,” Santana said. “They are very motivated and we hope for the best for them. In the academy, nobody gives you anything; you have to earn everything, and it’s not easy.
“They are very motivated, they are bilingual, they live here and they know the community,” he added. “Some of them have had higher education in Mexico, and that helps us to have well-prepared officers.”
Nuño’s previous stint with the San Luis Police Department included serving as a captain and as interim police chief, Santana said, and his rehiring provides the department with additional experience among its officer ranks.
One of Nuño’s assignments, Santana said, will be to serve as a liaison to residents for the department’s community policing programs.
Miguel Alvarez, the department’s current acting chief, said he is hoping that at least three of the remaining five vacancies can be filled in the new fiscal year that starts July 1.
Alvarez recently appealed to the San Luis City Council to raise police salaries, saying the department was losing officers to other law enforcement agencies offering better pay. He said he is confident the new fiscal year budget will include funds for the raises.
“(City Hall) is paying attention to that,” he said. “It is trying to give salary increases and that would help us to have several recruits in the next (law enforcement) academy that begins in October, and to be able to attract officers who are already certified.”
He added that the department is also looking for outside funding sources to pay for additional police officer positions, including a grant from the U.S. Justice Department for which it is applying.
