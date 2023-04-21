POLiCIA 2 (copy)

Three recruits of the San Luis Police Department are among the students who make up the current class of aspiring law enforcement officers enrolled in Arizona Western College’s Law Enforcement Training Academy.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF SAN LUIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The San Luis Police Department is starting to rebuild after seeing its ranks of patrol officers depleted by turnover.

The department recently hired four officers, reducing the number of vacant positions to five.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you