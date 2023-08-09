SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The police department plans to hire a private security firm to provide traffic control on Main Street and other streets in downtown San Luis, freeing police officers to focus on other law enforcement responsibilities.
Police Chief Miguel Alvarez said his department is looking for a private firm to enforce traffic laws in the area next to the border from October to May, the period when traffic congestion grows as agricultural workers travel daily between homes in Mexico and farm fields in the Yuma area.
“This is a strategy that I have been thinking about and that we have analyzed for some years. It will help us to free up officers for other police functions in the city,” Alvarez said.
“In the hours of greater congestion we have to assign four to six officers to control traffic, and they are officers who, for that period, have to stop patrolling and carrying out other public safety responsibilities in the city.”
Alvarez said congestion in the downtown area is a problem even now, with traffic entering the city from Mexico being rerouted from William Brooks Avenue to Main Street to allow for expansion and remodeling of the U.S. Port of Entry.
The decision to hire a private firm also comes at a time when turnover in the department has left a number of vacancies within the ranks of patrol officers, he added.
Among the duties of the private security firm will be patrolling, regulating the flow of lines of vehicles traveling to and from Mexico and enforcing city codes.
While a private company would work through May, it could end up being contracted for the full year, depending on the police department’s need, Alvarez said.
For now, $100,013 has been set aside in the police department’s budget to hire a firm to employ four officers for traffic control duties Mondays through Fridays, for eight hours each day, from October through May.
“It is one of several alternatives that have been studied,” Alvarez said. “We want our officers to keep their focus on public safety functions.”