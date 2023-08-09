SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The police department plans to hire a private security firm to provide traffic control on Main Street and other streets in downtown San Luis, freeing police officers to focus on other law enforcement responsibilities.

Police Chief Miguel Alvarez said his department is looking for a private firm to enforce traffic laws in the area next to the border from October to May, the period when traffic congestion grows as agricultural workers travel daily between homes in Mexico and farm fields in the Yuma area.

