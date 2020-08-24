SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Later this week residents here can get in line to get counted in the U.S. census.
And they won’t have to get out of their cars to do it.
The city will host Census Drive-Up on Friday in the parking lot of the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center, where vehicles lined up in a drive-thru lane will get assistance answering census questionnaires on computer tablets.
Also this month, the city will send a vehicle with loudspeakers through San Luis neighborhoods reminding residents to get counted.
City officials are counting on the drive-thru event and sound car to boost the percentage of participation by residents in the census. As of last week, only 37% of the city’s residents had answered the census form, and City Hall wants to improve on the percent of response in the 2010 census.
“The response by residents (to the 2020 census) has been increasing little by little,” said Jose Guzman, the city’s planning and zoning director. “Up to two months ago, we had not quite 10% response, but it has been increasing since (residents) began to receive reminders from the Census Bureau.”
The city’s share of state and federal funding is dependent in part on its population, as counted in the census.
Guzman said ideally at least 70 percent of the city’s households will complete the census questionnaire. But he concedes reaching that benchmark could be a challenge, given that the deadline to be counted is Sept. 30.
The census Drive-Up event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon and from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in the cultural center parking lot at 1015 N. Main St.
Guzman said the city also is planning to open a drive-thru lane in the parking lot at City Hall to help people answer the census without getting out of their cars. That help will be offered by appointment only. People can call 928-341-8563 or 928-341-8520 to make an appointment.
“These events are directed to those who don’t have the internet or don’t have a computer or devices for accessing the census questionnaire,” Guzman said.
In the case of the drive-thru lanes, motorists will be asked to wear face masks and comply with social distancing guidelines.