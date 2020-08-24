SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Residents of this city’s east side could have firefighters on standby near their homes beginning in 2021.
The San Luis City Council recently instructed the city administrator and fire chief to proceed with planning for a temporary fire station that would be located either on the site of a future city park or a separate parcel.
Fire Chief Angel Ramirez said the department has $250,000 in its budget that would be enough to build a temporary substation that could serve until the city could afford to build a larger, permanent facility that would cost several millions of dollars.
City officials say rapid residential growth on the east side has made necessary construction of a substation for both firefighters and police, allowing for prompter responses to emergencies. In 2019, San Luis voters rejected a first-ever city property tax that would have financed a substation.
The city, meanwhile, has finalized the purchase of a 20-acre parcel on the east side for a future park. One acre on the east of the parcel will be set aside for a permanent police and fire substation.
The same site could serve in the meantime as the location for a temporary station, Ramirez said.
“The land set aside in the park will be used if we have basic services for it, but if not, the plan is to buy a parcel nearby and build a small building, something like a house, similar to what Yuma did before it constructed Fire Station No. 5.”
Ramirez foresees the temporary station being staffed by five or six firefighters, with an ambulance and firetruck parked at the same site.
“That is the area of most growth in the city,” Ramirez said. “The goal is for the department to have a presence on the east side.”
At present, the fire department has only its main station next to City Hall on Union Street, on the north side of San Luis.
The city will not lose its investment in the temporary substation once the permanent one is built, Ramirez said. The temporary building could be sold or used by some other city agency to boost the level of services on the east side, he said.
Ramirez said the fire department, operating from its main station, is currently meeting standards for response times to emergencies on the east side, but its goal is to have a substation in place to able to meet a worst-case scenario.
To keep its state certification to operate an ambulance service, the fire department must be able to respond within 5 minutes to 90 percent of emergency calls it receives and within 10 minutes of 95 percent of calls. It cannot take more than 25 minutes to respond to any call.
“Right now we are meeting the required response times,” Ramirez said. “The state renewed our (certificate of need for the ambulance service), but we don’t know if we will be able to do that in about five years if the city continues growing to the east like it has. We are not going to wait for that to happen.”
The state has also pointed out the need for a substation on the east side, Ramirez said, adding that if one is opened, it could improve the fire department’s ISO rating, in turn resulting in lower fire insurance rates for businesses.
Ramirez said the goal is to begin construction of the temporary substation after the summer and move into it as soon as January.