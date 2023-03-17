CITY HALL SL (copy)
Buy Now

The City of San Luis hopes to acquire a nearly 18-acre parcel of state land to expand its City Hall building, seen here.

 PHOTO BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – San Luis wants to buy state land to be able to expand its City Hall building.

The city council recently gave its staff the go-ahead to prepare an application to acquire nearly 18 acres of land administered by the state Land Department on the northeast corner of 4th Avenue and Union Street. The parcel is located on the west side of the existing City Hall building, 1090 Union St.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you