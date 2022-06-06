bajo el sol
SAN LUIS, Ariz. – After a two-year postpone, this city is recruiting young women to compete for the title of Miss San Luis.
The city plans to stage the Miss San Luis Scholarship Pageantt on Sept. 15 at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center, 1015 N. Main St.
“The last pageant was in 2019, then it wasn’t done because of the pandemic in 2020, and last year we didn’t have enough participants so it was decided not to do it,” said Lizette Varela, the coordinator of the event. “We hope to have enough young women register this year.”
Eligible to compete for the title are women between the ages of 17 and 23, who are residents of the city and who are part-time or full-time students.
The winner will be featured in the city’s Founders Day celebration on Oct. 1 and will go on to compete in the Miss Arizona Scholarship Competition.
The city will host a meeting on June 28 at 4 p.m. at the cultural center to explain contest rules and regulations to those wishing to compete.
The winner and first and second runner-ups will receive scholarships to continue their educations.
For more information about the pagenant, call 928-341-8530 or send an e-mail to culturalcenter@sanluisaz.gov.