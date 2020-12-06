San Luis, Ariz. – The police department expects to give itself added flexibility to go off road by purchasing three new four-wheel pickups.
The San Luis City Council recently give the department approval to purchase the F-150 pickups from Alexander Ford in Yuma. With police equipment included in the vehicles, the total cost of the vehicles comes to a little more than $172, 255.
One of the 2021 model pickup trucks will be used for patrols, another will be used by the department’s K-9 unit and a third assigned to the department’s administrative division.
The city council had earmarked $180,000 to buy the trucks in the current fiscal year that began July 1.
Police Chief Richard Jessup said the amount of the purchase is less than what the city would pay if it bought the vehicles under the state contract.
The purchase allows for transitioning to vehicles that provide greater officer safety and that can be used in off-road functions, Jessup said, although the department will retain its other vehicles that better suited for street uses, such as chases.
“Having better vehicles in our fleet improves our response capability in the community, but it aslo means more security for out officers,” said Lt. Marco Santana, spokesman for the police department. “We don’t want anything to happen to them.”
Santana said the purchase of the pickups will allow the department to take the load of existing vehicles and extend their service length.
Owing to delays caused by the pandemic, the new pickup trucks are not expected to be available to the department until June 2021, Jessup said.