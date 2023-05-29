SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Police officers will be done giving warnings on Thursday. Then they’ll have cars towed from alleys.
The San Luis Police Department will start enforcing a new ordinance that permits only commercial vehicles to park in alleys while making deliveries to or pickups from businesses.
Earlier this year, the San Luis City Council adopted the ordinance to prevent private vehicles blocking fire trucks, ambulances and police vehicles that need to use alleys to respond to emergencies. The police department has been using the month of May to warn the public about the new regulation.
“Throughout the month we have been distributing flyers and we posted (the new rule) on Facebook. Now we will begin penalyzing those who don’t obey the city code,” police spokesman Lt. Marco Santana said. “We need the alleys to be clear to permit the passage of emergency vehicles.
“If a fire starts on someone’s property and it needs to be accessed through the alley, and if there are vehicles parked there, it’s going to be hard for firefighters to get in there with their trucks. The code has no other purpose than safety.”
Under the new code, vehicles will be towed away at the owners’ expense.
Santana said some motorists are already complying with the new restriction but many are not. But starting Thursday, “we will have to cite them and use a tow truck to remove (the vehicles).”
Those who have questions about the new code can call police Detective Javier Nuno at 928-341-2420.