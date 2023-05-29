CALLEJONES 2 (copy)
Buy Now

An example of the difficulties for emergency vehicles responding to emergencies can be seen here, as a fire truck maneuvers between private vehicles in an alley. A new city code prohibits cars parking in alleys.

 FILE PHOTO

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Police officers will be done giving warnings on Thursday. Then they’ll have cars towed from alleys.

The San Luis Police Department will start enforcing a new ordinance that permits only commercial vehicles to park in alleys while making deliveries to or pickups from businesses.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you