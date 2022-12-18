SAN LUIS, Ariz. – San Luis Police Chief Richard Jessup and the city’s municipal judge, Nohemy Echavarria, are resigning.
“They submitted their letters of resignation, but they’re still going to be with us for awhile,” Mayor Nieves Riedel said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
SAN LUIS, Ariz. – San Luis Police Chief Richard Jessup and the city’s municipal judge, Nohemy Echavarria, are resigning.
“They submitted their letters of resignation, but they’re still going to be with us for awhile,” Mayor Nieves Riedel said.
Their resignations came only days after Riedel assumed her post as the newly elected mayor of San Luis.
“Their contracts had not been renewed since September,” said Riedel, who ousted then-Mayor Gerardo Sanchez in the city’s August primary election. “I don’t know why that was not done.”
Jessup declined to discuss his resignation with Bajo El Sol, but Lt. Marco Santana, the police department’s spokesman, said the police chief has submitted his retirement paperwork and that his last day will be Jan. 12.
Jessup was named acting police chief in San Luis in 2017 and became its permanent chief in December 2018, Most recently he was a finalist for the Yuma police chief vacancy.
Echavarria confirmed her decision to step down, saying she is seeking a judicial post with the Yuma County Superior Court system.
She expressed her gratitude to the city for entrusting her as municipal judge. “I feel honored and blessed for the opportunity to serve the beautiful community of San Luis,” she said.
“I pray and have faith that the council and interested parties will name a qualified and appropriate judge for this position, and one who possesses judicial integrity, impartiality and independence. It is imperative that the community not lose its confidence in the judicial authority.”
Echavarria has served as municipal judge since August 2018. Her last day will be Jan. 11.
Riedel said she will push for the police chief position to be filled by a candidate from within the department who is agreeable to the city council.
“To me it is important that the chiefs, above all the chief of the police department, be local people who have roots in the community, so that they are involved and best know our people and our needs,” Riedel said.
The choice of the municipal judge, she said, will depend in part on the recommendation of the Superior Court and on the council reaching a contract with the preferred candidate.
The resignations of Jessup and Echavarria follow the recent departures of acting City Administrator Louie Galaviz and acting Parks Director Angelica Roldan. Galaviz is Somerton’s new city administrator and Roldan has also joined that city, as its parks director.
Jose Cisneros is serving as interim parks director in San Luis while the city seeks candidates for that position.
Mostly cloudy early, then sunshine for the afternoon. High 66F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Sunny skies. High 67F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.