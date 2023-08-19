ALVAREZ (copy)

MIGUEL ALVAREZ

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Miguel Alvarez has left his post after having served less than a year as police chief of the San Luis Police Department.

Alvarez notified the city Aug. 11 that he was resigning, effective immediately, to begin the process of retirement.

