SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Miguel Alvarez has left his post after having served less than a year as police chief of the San Luis Police Department.
Alvarez notified the city Aug. 11 that he was resigning, effective immediately, to begin the process of retirement.
Alvarez had risen through the ranks of the department to become acting police chief in January, succeeding Richard Jessup, who had served in the post since 2017. In June the San Luis City Council named him to the post permanently.
Acting City Administrator Jenny Torres said SLPD Lt. Nigel Reynoso is heading the department until the council names an interim police chief. In the meantime, the city will recruit applicants to fill the position permanently.
Alvarez, who did not respond to requests for comment, leaves just a couple of months after having successfully lobbied the council to raise salaries in the department and to offer other incentives to recruit new officers and retained seasoned ones.
“Miguel was doing an excellent job and this surprises us,” San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel said. “But I understand it because in January he reached the time to be able to retire.”
Noting that Alvarez also teaches at Arizona Western College, she added, “there are times when one is ready to close one book and begin a new one.”
Riedel said Alvarez’s departure will not affect functions of the department.
“For me it is very important that the public know that with or without a police chief, they are good hands, that we are in a privileged situation. There are police officers (in San Luis), who have more than 20 years of service and are totally dedicated to the safety of and giving service to our residents.”
Torres said she expects to recommend someone next month to the council to serve as interim chief.