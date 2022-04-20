Police in San Luis, Ariz., are continuing an investigation into the apparent overdose death of a 16-year-old girl earlier this month.
Police officers on April 10 arrived at a home in the 900 block of Hidalgo Avenue in response to a report that the unidentified girl was unconscious, the police department said in a news release issue Tuesday.
Officers used Narcan in efforts to revive the girl, who was then rushed to Yuma Regional Medical Center.
She was declared dead at the hospital.
The police department’s criminal investigations unit is continuing an investigation into the case, and asks anyone with information about the death to call investigators at 928-341-2420.