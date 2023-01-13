SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Miguel Alvarez, an 18-year veteran of the San Luis Police Department, is serving as acting police chief while the city recruits candidates to fill the post permanently.
Alvarez, one of three lieutenants in the department, was named by City Hall to fill the interim post following the retirement of Chief Richard Jessup.
Alvarez, 43, has a master’s degree in administration of justice and, apart from his duties with the police department, is a criminal justice instructor at Arizona Western College.
In the time he serves as acting chief, Alvarez said, he will look for ways to improve the efficiency of the department and address the daily challenges the officers face, among them traffic congestion and recurring crimes that, he said, are for the most part minor offenses.
“It’s always an honor to serve in the city where I was born,” said Alvarez. “This is an opportunity to show the improvements that can be made in the department so that it can continue to provide good service to the community.”
San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel said current San Luis police officers as well as officers from law enforcement agencies within and outside Yuma County will have the chance to apply for the police chief’s job.
“We are going to give the opportunity to all applicants, but above all to local officers and those of police departments in the area,” she said. “There are many talented (prospects) and we need to give them the chance to move up.”
Alvarez said he considering applying to the position himself.
Meanwhile, the city council has approved an ordinance that makes the city administrator responsible for hiring future police chiefs. A similar ordinance giving the administrator the task of hiring fire chiefs is expected to be presented to the council for approval.
Up to now the city council has appointed the chiefs. Riedel said the change is intended to prevent political influence in future appointments.
During its session Wednesday, the council honored Jessup, who was named acting chief in 2017 and appointed to the post permanently a year later. He was presented with a encased display of his uniform and insignias.
Jessup, in turn, praised the collective effort of the department’s police officers and administrators and municipal government in their concerted effort to improve the department.
“We are now recognized as one of the most professional departments,” Jessup said. “The team we have is the greatest we could have.”
Jessup began his law enforcement career in California in 1981 and went on to serve in the Yuma Police Department, before joining the San Luis Police Department, where he rose from detective to the post of police chief.