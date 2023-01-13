ALVAREZ (copy)

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Miguel Alvarez, an 18-year veteran of the San Luis Police Department, is serving as acting police chief while the city recruits candidates to fill the post permanently.

Alvarez, one of three lieutenants in the department, was named by City Hall to fill the interim post following the retirement of Chief Richard Jessup.

