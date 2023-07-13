POLICIA (copy)

Javier Nuño, new community liaison officer for the San Luis Police Department, as he appears in a video on the department’s website.

 Courtesy Photo

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The San Luis Police Department is turning to one of its most experienced officers to promote close ties with residents as the new community liaison officer.

Detective Javier Nuño, who returned to the police department earlier this year after serving previous stints with it and the Wellton Police Department, has been named to the position.

