SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The San Luis Police Department is turning to one of its most experienced officers to promote close ties with residents as the new community liaison officer.
Detective Javier Nuño, who returned to the police department earlier this year after serving previous stints with it and the Wellton Police Department, has been named to the position.
San Luis Police Chief Miguel Alvarez said Nuño’s responsibilities will include responding to residents with questions or complaints regarding crime, public safety or the police department itself.
“He is a an officer with strong ties to the community and he has the experience of having been in command of the department,” Alvarez said.
“More than anything, he has the desire to serve the community in a position where he can have that impact,” Alvarez added.
In his previous stint with the San Luis Police Department, Nuño rose to the rank of captain and served at one time as acting police chief. He retired from the department in 2012 but later went to work as an officer in Wellton Police Department. He retired after nine years in Wellton. After an unsuccessful campaign for election as Yuma County constable in south Yuma County in 2022, he rejoined the San Luis department as a detective earlier this year.
Nuño also will be responsible for restarting the city’s Neighborhood Watch program.
Residents can reach Nuño by calling the police department, 928-341-2420, or sending e-mails to slpdinfo@sanluisaz.gov.