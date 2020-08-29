SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A San Luis police officer has filed a sexual harassment complaint alleging a supervisor made sexually offensive comments and sent text messages of a sexual nature to him and other patrol officers.
Officer Juan De Los Reyes also alleges the department has declined to act on the complaint he filed against Sgt. Jesus De Leon, who heads a patrol shift to which De Los Reyes is assigned.
Lt. Marco Santana, spokesman for the police department, confirmed the department is conducting an internal investigation into a complaint filed by De Los Reyes. But he declined to detail the accusations in the complaint and declined to say who is the subject of the complaint.
In a statement he sent to news media, De Los Reyes alleged De Leon “openly spoke on sexual intercourse” and mimicked sexual acts in graphic demonstrations to members of the patrol squad he supervised – which, said De Los Reyes, included a female officer.
De Los Reyes also said the sergeant sent sexually explicit and offensive text messages to squad members on March 11.
De Los Reyes said he presented the complaint to Santana; to Lt. Miguel Alvarez, who oversees the patrol division, and to Police Chief Richard Jessup.
“An internal investigation was opened, but after several months the San Luis Police Department administrators have failed to take any type of disciplinary actions or hold (De Leon) accountable,” De Los Reyes said.
Santana said the investigation into the complaint by De Los Reyes is continuing but declined to discuss it.
“Revealing confidential information in an internal administrative investigation that is pending violates the right to due process of the officer in question.”
Santana said the time for completing the investigation is 120 days, but that the department can request an extension from the city administrator.
Martin Bihn, a Phoenix attorney who represents De Los Reyes, said his client chose to make his complaint public because he believes residents need to know.
“It’s an issue of public concern, it’s a case for which action is needed,” Bihn said. “If they can’t clean house in the police department and follow the law, they can’t protect the people.”
Bihn said his client is protected by the First Amendment and by a state law that shields whistleblowers who report misconduct in government organizations in Arizona. Nonetheless, he said, De Los Reyes learned on Monday when he reported to work that his locker had been emptied out and that he had been placed on administrative leave.
“Instead of thanking him for bringing to light those issues, they suspend him administratively. He is protected under Arizona statutes but now he has to defend himself against retaliation.”
Santana said De Los Reyes has been given administrative assignments for the time being, but he declined to say what those duties are.
Santana added under department protocol, neither Alvarez nor De Leon would comment on the complaint.
“Once the investigation is concluded, anyone can ask for a copy of the report,” Santana said.
Bihn said the department is putting itself and the city in legal jeopardy if it does not follow up on the complaint in a timely manner.
“The entire chain of command of the police department was made aware of this complaint and little has been done.”