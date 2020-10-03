SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A San Luis police officer has filed a complaint in Yuma County Superior Court against the police chief and the city alleging they are retaliating against him for filing sexual harassment claims against other officers in the department.
The complaint filed Sept. 1 by Officer Juan De Los Reyes alleges Police Chief Richard Jessup and the city have violating the law protecting his rights as a “whistleblower.”
The complaint alleges Jessup placed De Los Reyes under investigation and ordered him to remain home on administrative leave on Aug. 21, one day after the officer made public sexual harassment report he filed against a patrol shift supervisor.
In 2017, De Los Reyes reported “highly inappropriate conduct of a sexual nature” by police Lt. Miguel Alvarez, the court complaint said.
Then in June of this year, he filed another report alleging his shift supervisor had created a sexually hostile work environment and sexually harassed a female officer.
The complaint does not name the shift supervisor, but De Los Reyes previously identified him to the media as Sgt. Jesus De Leon.
The complaint says De Los Reyes made his allegations public to the media because the police department and the city appeared not to be taking any action.
“The day after the report went public, the police retaliated against Whistleblower by placing him under investigation and ordering him to remain home on administrative leave,” according to complaint filed by the Phoenix attorney for De Los Reyes, Martin Bihn.
Through a spokesman, Jessup said he could not comment the complaint since it “potentially could go to litigation.”
Tadeo De La Hoya, the San Luis city administrator, said De Los Reyes’ complaint is being reviewed by attorneys for the city and that he could not comment on the allegations.
Alvarez said he also could not comment on the allegations in the complaint, since they are under investigation.