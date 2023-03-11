SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A police pay increase will one of the topics up for discussion in the city council’s upcoming budget talks, the mayor vowed this week, as the city’s police officers echoed an appeal made earlier by their chief to hike salaries.
Last month, acting San Luis Police Chief Miguel Alvarez told the council the city not only needs to increase pay to be able to recruit and retain officers, but to increase the overall number of positions for officers.
Alvarez called for the city to add 10 additional positions for patrol officers so the department can come closer to meeting the nationally recognized law enforcement standard of having 2.4 officers on the street for every 1,000 residents.
Then on Wednesday, most of the department’s uniformed officers appeared before the council in a show of support of Alvarez.
Police Lt. Marco Santana, speaking for the officers who turned out, said officers have had to work as many as 11 days consecutively owing to the department not having enough other officers to give them a break.
According to nationally recommended standards, the department should have 48 slots for patrol officers, Alvarez had said. It currently has 35, of which seven are vacant.
Starting hourly pay for an officer is $23.45, a rate Alvarez had said was $8 lower that some other law enforcement agencies in the area offer. He is proposing the city boost that to $26 or $27 – if not immediately, then through incremental annual raises.
Santana told the council it also should look specifically at the pay of sergeants, who are among the department’s most seasoned officers.
“At least consider the circumstances,” he said. “The sergeants have been here for a long time. They have great interest in the community. We can’t lose them, and they are not using the department as a ladder.”
Other that a cost of living increase, the city has not raised salaries in the department in more than seven years – a factor Alvarez said has prompted San Luis officers to leave for better-paying jobs elsewhere.
Of the seven current openings, four were vacated by officers hired by other departments. Several other officers are currently seeking employment with other agencies, Alvarez said.
Mayor Nieves Riedel said police pay will be taken into account as the city drafts its budget for the new fiscal year that begins July 1. And she said she will lobby the council for salary increases.
“When (officers) work 12 hours a day for 11 consecutive days, what can you expect,” she said during Wednesday’s meeting. “They are tired, overworked and underpaid. I am happy that they are here speaking about this, because the people need to know.
“You need to make enough to sustain your families,” she told officers gathered at the meeting. “And in a certain respect it is shameful that you can make more working at a Circle K and being a police officer.”