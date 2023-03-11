POLICIAS 2 (copy)
San Luis police officers attend a city council meeting Wednesday amid discussions about raising officer pay.

 PHOTO BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A police pay increase will one of the topics up for discussion in the city council’s upcoming budget talks, the mayor vowed this week, as the city’s police officers echoed an appeal made earlier by their chief to hike salaries.

Last month, acting San Luis Police Chief Miguel Alvarez told the council the city not only needs to increase pay to be able to recruit and retain officers, but to increase the overall number of positions for officers.

