SAN LUIS, Ariz. – San Luis police officers will occupy part of a future fire station on the city’s east side until they have a place of their own.
With rapid residential growth taking place to the east, City Hall has seen the need to build a second fire station and a police substation in the area to be able to respond more quickly to calls for assistance.
Work is already under way in the construction of the fire station on a corner of the East Community Park that is likewise under development at 20th Avenue and County 24th Street. The city also plans to build the police substation next door, but in the meantime, space inside the fire station will be set aside for officers.
The second fire station is expected to be completed within a year.
“There will be someone from the police department there 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but construction of the substation for our department is going to begin soon,” police spokesman Lt. Marco Santana said.
“There’s no particular number of patrol cars or officers that will be assigned there, but residents can be sure the police department will maintain its presence in the area.”
Currently, all officers work out of the police station located on the city’s northwest side at 1030 Union St. Firefighters are all housed at the fire department building located nearby on McClain Avenue.
At present, said Santana, no more than 25% percent of calls to the police department for assistance come from the east side, with most of the calls reporting careless drivers or medical emergencies.
While police officers can now respond relatively quickly to calls from east end, he said, the substation will become more urgent the more the city grows to the east.